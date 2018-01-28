13 irrigation schemes near to completion

Multan

The Irrigation department is spending Rs 1734 million on 13 infrastructure upgradation schemes under the Annual Development Programme 2017-18. According to sources, five schemes have already been completed while the rest of schemes were near to completion. The schemes included remodelling/restoration of Ghulam Wah flood embankment, concrete lining of Tajwana minor and Hussainwah, concrete lining of Baloch Wah, concrete lining of Hota disty, concrete lining of Kirpal pur minor, concrete lining of Buch disty, concrete lining of Sargana minor, concrete lining of Ghazipur minor, concrete lining of Mallah minor, concrete lining of Thath sub minor, concrete lining of Miani disty, rehabilitation of Trimmu Sidhnai link canal and rehabilitation of Haveli Main line. The deadline for the completion of these schemes fixed as March 31, 2018. The purpose of concrete lining of canals was to provide the water to tail-end growers, sources concluded.—APP