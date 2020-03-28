13 gamblers held

STAFF REPORTER

In a crackdown against antisocial elements, the police arrested 13 alleged gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 104780, 7 mobile phones and other valuable items their possession here. A spokesman of police informed that Waris Khan Police on a tip off, conducted a raid and apprehended 13 alleged gamblers identified as Saleem, Shehbaz, Pervaiz, Faisal Tanveer, Sajjid, Raisat, Anil Sajjad, Iqbal including four transgender Laila Ali, Sana, Meesha and Gul Naz. The police have registered separate cases against them under gambling act and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police for arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements.