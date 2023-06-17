13 dead, over 20 injured in Lahore- Islamabad Motorway bus accident

By
Web Desk
-
58

ISLAMABAD – As many as 13 people were killed and another 25 injured when a Lahore-bound passenger bus turned turtle in the salt range on Lahore- Islamabad Motorway on Saturday.

As per the Police, the bus overturned as the driver lost control after the failure of brakes on a sharp turn on the Motorway about 135 kilometres from Islamabad.

As many as five passengers died on the spot while another seven lost their lives at Kalar Kahar Hospital.

Hospital officials said that eight injured were still under treatment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR