13 dead, over 20 injured in Lahore- Islamabad Motorway bus accident

ISLAMABAD – As many as 13 people were killed and another 25 injured when a Lahore-bound passenger bus turned turtle in the salt range on Lahore- Islamabad Motorway on Saturday.

As per the Police, the bus overturned as the driver lost control after the failure of brakes on a sharp turn on the Motorway about 135 kilometres from Islamabad.

Devastating accident at salt range a while ago, many died in the accident… May Allah bless the departed souls ameen. pic.twitter.com/FktQDxHCxz — Alliyaaaa. (@_AlliyaA) June 17, 2023

As many as five passengers died on the spot while another seven lost their lives at Kalar Kahar Hospital.

Horrible bus accident at Salt range Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, 10 deaths confirmed, many injured. https://t.co/m4Ugz1q7m1 — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) June 17, 2023

Hospital officials said that eight injured were still under treatment.