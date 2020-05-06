13 dead, 717 injured in 647 RTCs in Punjab

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 647 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 13 people died, whereas 717 were injured.

Out of this, 441 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 276 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority (70%) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this an increasing the number of road traffic crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 280 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 101 pedestrians, and 349 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 121 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 116 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 69 victims and at third Multan with 52 RTCs and 56 victims.

The details further reveal that 730 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 602 males & 128 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 138 were under 18 years of age, 368 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 224 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 576 motorbikes, 75 auto-rickshaws, 52 motorcars, 11 vans, 25 trucks and 86 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.