13 candidates in the run for NA-60 & NA-63 By-elections

Rawalpindi

Total 13 candidates are in the run for Oct 14 bye-elections in NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV and NA-63, Rawalpindi-VII, two constituencies of Rawalpindi District.

Eight candidates including Aftab Ahmed Qureshi, Independent has been allotted Jeep symbol, Asghar Ali Mubarak, the candidate of Pakistani Awami League, given Hockey, Tehmina Sajjad Khan, Independent, Butterfly, Zahid Aqeel, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Crane, Sajjad Khan, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Tiger, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Bat, Muhammad Azhar Aslam, Independent, Combat Tank and Muhammad Qaiser Mir Dad Khan, Independent candidate allotted Ice Cream symbol by the Returning Officer, NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV.Similarly, five candidates including Syed Haider Ali Shah, Independent has been allocated Jeep symbol, Syed Ishrat Ali Zaidi, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Arrow, Aqeel Malik, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Tiger, Qurban Ali, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Crane and Mansoor Hayat Khan, candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf allocated Bat symbol for the bye-elections.

The candidates are in the run for the bye-elections in NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII as their nomination papers were cleared by the Returning Officer NA-63.According to the Returning Officers, no one will be allowed to violate election Code of Conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan during election campaign for Bye-election 2018.Talking to APP they said, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators. The public office holders cannot participate in the election campaign in any manner whatsoever.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the bye-elections will be held on Oct 14 on the National and Provincial Assembly seats which became vacant due to death of contesting/returned candidates, resignation and postponement of the elections.

The bye-elections will be held in Rawalpindi division on four National Assembly seats including, NA-56 Attock-II, NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV, NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII and NA-65 Chakwal-II and two Punjab Provincial Assembly seats PP-3, Attock-III and PP-27 Jhelum-III.—APP

