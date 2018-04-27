12th Int’l Takaful Summit to unlock potential of Takaful

Observer Report

Karachi

The 12th International Takaful Summit will be held from 10th to 11th July this year. There are exciting developments which can assist in the growth of the Takaful and Re-Takaful industry. We have a potential Shariah-compliant MGA-based solution for the provision of Re-Takaful for large risks by using the capacity of the global reinsurance industry.

The London Market is also eying the Takaful market to bridge any shortfall in business resulting from Brexit. In this Summit, we explore the obstacles and challenges in the way of realising this potential.

As more global actors are getting interested in micro-insurance and micro-Takaful provision to create financial inclusion, we also bring key participants together to discuss how this can be done in a sustainable way.

We continue to deepen our understanding of the kind of insurtech solutions emerging which will challenge traditional ways of Takaful provision and open new vistas for the industry.

Again, in the technology space, we explore the challenges posed by cybercrime and the Takaful/insurance solutions that may be required to be offered by providers to enable clients of the industry to effectively mitigate these risks.

Finally, many stakeholders in the Takaful industry are now feeling that the pendulum has moved too far in the direction of risk transfer solutions and are calling for a move back to mutuality and re-booting of the Takaful models. In this Summit we have allowed time to capture this debate as it could prove to be a watershed moment for the Takaful industry.

In the International Takaful Summits we endeavour to enable market participants from all over the world to capture the potential for Islamic Finance and Insurance in the world.

At every Summit, we strive to offer robust thought leadership and the most informed platforms and opportunities for our participants to get maximum benefit from this interaction.

This year’s summit builds on the eleven past successful events held in November 2007, July 2008, July 2009, July 2010, July 2011, July 2012, February 2013, February 2014, February 2015, February 2016 and July 2017.

The International Takaful Awards (ITA) still remains the only industry recognition of excellence dedicated to the Takaful Industry.

Now in its 11th year, the ITA’s will focus on rewarding those Takaful companies that have demonstrated superior quality and have distinguished themselves from their peers.