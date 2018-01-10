12th Five Year Plan to set pace for prosperity

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Ahsan Iqbal, Tuesday, said that 12th Five Year Plan would set pace for an emerging and prosperous Pakistan through a knowledge based economy and a clear roadmap envisioned in Vision 2025.

While co-chairing a meeting to finalise proposals on 12th Five Year Plan with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz here Minister directed that the upcoming five year plan should focus on modernizing agriculture, health, education, basic and higher infrastructure, set tangible goals for uplifting social sector, poverty alleviation, services sector, increase exports and trade.

Senior officials and Members of the Planning Commission of Pakistan presented their recommendations for onward deliberation and final approval.

Ahsan Iqbal said that strategy should be devised for sustainable growth and economic stability. He said that economic experts in the public and private sector need to brainstorm on how the country would grab maximum advantages from the CPEC to boost up industrial sector and bring technological advancement in the country.