12th Five-Year Plan to coordinate progress of socio-economic objectives’ implementation: Sartaj

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Sartaj Aziz, Tuesday, said that “12th Five Year Plan would serve as an umbrella to coordinate the progress of implementation of the socio-economic objectives approved by the National Economic Council.

12th Five Year plan would make efforts to incorporate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030 approved by a United Nations Summit in September 2015. The document would be presented before the upcoming meeting of the National Economic Council.

While chairing the 3rd meeting of the steering committee for the formulation of 12th Five Year Plan here in Planning Commission, he said that Planning Commission was working on the formulation of 12th Five Year Plan in consultations with the provinces as after 18th amendment of the Constitution various subjects have been devolved to the provinces.

The meeting of the steering committee was held to discuss the broad socio-economic objectives of the 12th Five Year Plan which includes sustained growth, climate change challenges, clean energy, agricultural productivity, infrastructure development and industrial revival.