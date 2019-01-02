12,998 criminals arrested; valuables worth Rs689.5m recovered in 2018

Staff Reporter

Owing to continuous efforts by Islamabad Police to curb criminal activities, a total of 12,998 criminals were arrested during 2018 and valuables worth Rs 689.5 millions including contraband and weapons were recovered from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to details, Islamabad Police ensured elaborate measures for protection to the lives and property of the citizens. Owing high vigilance in the city and effective patrolling measures, 276 gangs were busted and 758 gangsters were held. Capital police arrested 723 persons for involvement in 383 dacoity and snatching valuables while valuables worth Rs. 46.7 million including cash, gold ornaments and cell phones were recovered from them.

During the same period, Islamabad police arrested 778 persons for involvement in theft and burglary cases while valuables worth Rs. 180 million were recovered from them. A total of 162 car thieves were held and 180 vehicles worth 174.7 million were recovered from them.

Police nabbed 194 bike lifters and recovered 145 motorbikes from them worth Rs. 9 million. A total of 199 persons were held for their involvement in 201 cases of tempering vehicles while 196 tempered vehicles worth Rs. 278.8 million were recovered from them.

During crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed 573 proclaimed offenders and 628 court absconders who were wanted to police for their involvement in murder, attempt to murder and dacoity cases.

A total of 1083 cases of possessing illegal weapons were registered and 1110 persons were held besides recovery of 82 Kalashnikovs, 57 guns/carbines, 936 pistols and 8478 rounds from them.

Police held 1623 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 499.633 kilogram hashish, 81.137 kilogram heroin, 7.244 kilogram opium, 1.675 kilogram ice, 1.096 kilogram cocaine and 27371 wine bottles were recovered from them. Islamabad police launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed 95 persons after registering 87 cases against them. A total of 48.189 kilogram hashish, 7.218 kilogram heroin, 33 wine bottles, 2.202 kilogram opium, 1.375 kilogram ice, 1.065 kilogram cocaine and 10 tranquilizing pills were recovered from them.

Police conducted 195 search operations along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies and nabbed 822 suspects. Islamabad police arrested 232 male and 274 female persons for their alleged involvement in immoral activities.

