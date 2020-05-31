1,294 contract-based police officials suspended

A total of 1294 police officers working in the Punjab police on contract basis were suspended from duty Saturday.
A notification issued in this regard said that the suspension will come into effect from June 30, 2020.
The law enforcement officials were hired back in 2004 due to rising terrorist activities in the country. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore has notified those being suspended of the development.
