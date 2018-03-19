12,84,136 saplings planted under PM’s Green Pakistan Programme’

RawalpindiForests Department Rawalpindi Circle planted 12,84,136 plants during Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2017, three percent extra to the set target of 12,50,000 in Rawalpindi North Circle said Conservator Forests Rawalpindi Circle, Ather Shah Khagga. Talking to APP he said, during Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign, 2017 carried out during July to December total 12,84,136 plants were planted against the target of 12,50,000.

The Forests Department Rawalpindi Circle is making all out efforts to achieve target set under Prime Minister’s ‘Green Pakistan Program’ which has been started here in the region and so far an area of nearly 2000 acres has been covered with Soil Conservation in Murree and Rawalpindi North Divisions at over 20,050 Cft. All necessary arrangements have been made to make the program a success.

He said, under the current Green Pakistan Program, activities carried out up to February included afforestation in Conifer Forests of Murree and Rawalpindi North Division at about 700 acres, dry afforestation in Attock Forest Division at nearly 1300 acres, Soil Conservation in Murree & Rawalpindi North Divisions at over 20,050 Cft.

To a question he said activities under the program conducted during 2016-17 included afforestation in Conifer Forests of Murree and Rawalpindi North Division at 570 acres, dry afforestation in Attock Forest Division at 100 acres, Soil Conservation in Murree & Rawalpindi North Divisions at 141,500 Cft, Construction of Water Harvesting Devices were 82 Nos, Afforestation along Water Harvesting Devices were 104,140 Nos, Natural Regeneration Enclosures were 62 Nos, Fencing/hedges at 26000 Rft.—APP

