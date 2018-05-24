1282 teaching, non-teaching staff working in schools, colleges of Capital

Federal Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry informed the National Assembly on Wednesday that a total 11282 including teaching and non teaching staff had been working in the schools and colleges of the federal capital.

In a written reply to the Lower House, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that out of total, 9325 employees were working on permanent and 1957 on daily wage basis and they had different qualification.

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that it was not fact that recruitment process was started in December 2017 for various posts of BS-01 to BS-14, however, number of daily wage employees got stay order against Federal Directorate of Education’s (FDE) advertisement restraining FDE to proceed further in recruitment process.

The Federal Minister said that however, recruitment in BS-16 and above is being carried out through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that as per Recruitment Policy 2017, daily wage employees were encouraged to apply against the advertised posts with the incentives of five extra marks in interview together with age relaxation.

The Minister CADD further stated that around 324 employees in various cadres (teaching-318 and non-teaching-6) were appointed in different schools and colleges of federal capital from 2013 to 2018. —INP

