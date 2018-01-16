1277 properties of tax defaulters sealed

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation Department sealed 1277 commercial and residential properties here during December for non-payment of property tax while 4154 unregistered and token tax defaulters’ vehicles were also issued challan slips.

According to Excise and Taxation department, the teams comprising inspectors under the supervision of Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Property Tax, Zone-II, Riaz Qureshi and Zone-I, Sohail Sabir are conducting raids and the properties of tax defaulters are being sealed.

The sources informed that the department also recovered property tax arrears amounting to over Rs22 million during the campaign. The properties whose owners had not submitted their property tax dues were sealed in different areas.

The Excise and Taxation department during its special campaign launched on the directive of Director Excise and Taxation Tanveer Abbas Gondal also checked vehicles and challaned 4154 recovering outstanding dues of token tax amounting to over eight million rupees. 12 teams were constituted for Rawalpindi district.

The owners of properties and vehicles have been directed to pay their taxes at the earliest else strict action would be taken against them under the law.—APP