1,274 more Covid-19 patients recovered

The novel coronavirus has claimed 34 more lives and infected as many as 1,452 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, it was learnt on Saturday. A statement on the COVID-19 situation said that 34 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,747. The chief minister said that 10,815 samples were tested in 24 hours, which detected 1,452 new cases of COVID-19. He maintained that so far 564,491 tests had been conducted in the province. Currently, 41,634 patients are under treatment, of them 39,967 in home isolation, 402 at isolation centres, the chief minister said, adding that currently 743 patients were in critical condition, of them 109 had been shifted to ventilators. 1,274 more COVID-19 patients recuperated on Saturday. Earlier on July 10, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that 1,468 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had been reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 102,368.