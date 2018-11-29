127 Traffic Wardens to regulate traffic

Eid Milad Procession

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) have finalized arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) procession to be taken out on Friday from Peshawar Road, Chor Chowk area while 127 Traffic Wardens including two DSPs, nine Inspectors, eight Traffic Assistants and 108 Warden Officers will be deployed to control traffic in the area. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that under the traffic plan, strict ban would be imposed on parking of any vehicle or handcart at the route of the Milad procession. Additional force of traffic wardens would be deployed on city roads, he added. There would be special diversion points in the area to ensure the traffic flow.

The CTO urged the citizens to use alternative routes including Qasim Market, Transit Camp, Bakri Chowk, Dhoke Hassu and IJP Road.

Similarly, the traffic would be diverted to Qasim Market, Range Road, Masrial Road and Bhatta Chowk, Golra Mor while no traffic would be allowed to go ahead from Chairing Cross Chowk to Chor Chowk. Special directives have also been issued to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious or tinted glass vehicles, he added.

The CTO informed that the officials have been directed to ensure parking at a distance from the route of the procession. The Wardens have been instructed to remove all kind of encroachments from the route of procession besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things. Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, the CTO added. The citizens can call at City Traffic Police Helpline 1915 to know about the traffic situation on the city roads. The CTO said that special arrangements for the traffic would also be made for the outskirts of the area.—APP

