126th birth anniversary of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah celebrated

KARACHI : 126th birth anniversary of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Mother of the Nation and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah�s sister, was celebrated on Tuesday across the country.

Fatima Jinnah was born on July 31, 1893, the youngest of seven children. Of her siblings she was the closest to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who became her guardian upon the death of their father in 1901. She joined the struggle for a separate Muslim homeland and was able to win respect for her determination and devotion to the aim within and outside All India Muslim League.

Fatima Jinnah is revered for her struggle in the Pakistan Movement, her devotion to her brother Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation, and determined advocate for women�s rights. She backed her brother through thick and thin when he decided to lead the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a Muslim country.

Fatima Jinnah had participated in the presidential election against military dictator Ayub Khan and was able to win two of Pakistan�s largest cities, Karachi and Dhaka despite political rigging.

She passed away at the age of 71 on July 9, 1967 due to a heart-attack and was buried beside her brother�s grave in his impressive mausoleum in Karachi.

Special programs were chalked out by various government and private organisations have to highlight the services rendered by Fatima Jinnah for creation of Pakistan.

The Nazria Pakistan Trust organised a special event to pay tribute to the great leader of Pakistan Movement.

The programme was held at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan�s Mader-e-Millat Park. It was chaired by former president M Rafique Tarar, where a cake was cut.

