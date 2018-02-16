12,685 farmers registered for Kisan Card, 603 for E-Credit scheme in Rawalpindi district

Rawalpindi

As many as 12,685 farmers have been registered in Rawalpindi district for Kisan Card and 603 under E-Credit scheme for provision of subsidies said Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rao Atif Raza.

Chairing a meeting of District Agriculture Task Force Committee at Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday he said, Punjab government was striving to provide relief to the farmers and Kisan package announced by the government was a practical step in this regard.

DAP subsidy scheme is another step under which the DAP scratch card holders are being provided Rs 150 per bag subsidy.

The meeting was attended by Khalid Mehmood Deputy Director Agriculture (Ext), Sadia Bano, Assistant Director Agriculture, Inam Ullah Khan, ADA Kallar Syedan, Balqees Khanum, AO Technician, Muhammad Ayaz, Assistant Director (Ext), Tahir Mehmood, AD Taxila, Muhamad Aqeel Awan, AD Pesticides and other officers concerned.

The Agriculture Department officers during a briefing informed the meeting that Telenor, which joined hands with the Punjab Agriculture Department, and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for a program “Connected Agriculture Platform Punjab (CAPP) will provide a mobile van for Tehsil Gujar Khan under the project and provide Android Phones to the farmers and impart training to them.

PITB working to capitalize the immense potential offered by Digital Mobile Technology, Smartphone penetration and branchless mobile banking services to uplift the Agriculture Economy of the province.

Rao Atif directed the officers to properly guide those interested in Kitchen gardening. They should also be provided seeds at subsidized rates and the citizens should be encouraged to promote kitchen gardening at domestic level. The meeting was informed that Rabi crops including Wheat, Canola, Gram, Oilseed and Lentil have been sown in the targeted areas.—APP