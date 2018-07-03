12,570 candidates vying for 849 NA, PA seats: ECP

ISLAMABAD : As many as 12,570 candidates will be contesting for a total 849 seats of national and provincial assemblies in the general election scheduled for July 25, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

As per data released by ECP, 3,675 candidates are standing for 272 general seats of the National Assembly, while 8,895 candidates are in the contest for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies.

The ECP data shows 1,696 candidates will contest from Punjab, 872 from Sindh, 760 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 303 from Balochistan for the 272 general seats of the National Assembly.

Of the 3,675 candidates in the run for NA seats, 44 are non-Muslims and 172 are women.

Meanwhile, 4,242 candidates, of which 174 are women and 32 are non-Muslims, will fight for 297 general seats of the Punjab Assembly.

For the 130 general seats of the Sindh Assembly, 2,382 candidates, including 91 women and 39 non-Muslims, are taking part in the poll contest.

ECP data further revealed that 1,264 will compete for 99 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats. The number includes 79 women and 20 non-Muslims.

Moreover, 1,007 candidates, including 42 women and 22 non-Muslims, are vying for the 51 general seats of the Balochistan Assembly.

