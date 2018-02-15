125,000 houses registered to control dengue in MCR area

Rawalpindi

Micro planning survey for Dengue control has been completed in the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (MCR) limits under which 125,000 houses have been registered, said District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Amir Sheikh here Wednesday. Talking to APP,Dr Amir said that training of dengue staff would be started after the completion of ongoing polio drive as the task of registering the houses have been completed .

He said the recent drive of registering houses will help to control the spread of dengue larvae before the starting of dengue season.

The DHO said that dengue control drive is being carried out on scientific basis and after collecting data of each house.—APP