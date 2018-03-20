125 filtration plants to be operational by March-end

City Reporter

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) gets 30 to 40 samples of water from every sub-division in the provincial capital on daily basis and ensures chlorination and flushing of lines if any sort of pollution is observed.

According to WASA spokesman on Monday, the agency had installed 575 tube-wells and almost 400 filtration plants have been installed on these tube-wells. He said that 125 filtration plants were being installed in the city, which would become operational by the end of March.