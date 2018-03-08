125 filtration plants to be operational by March end

Staff Reporter

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) gets 30 to 40 samples of water from every sub-division in the provincial capital on daily basis and ensures chlorination and flushing of lines, if any sort of pollution is observed.

According to WASA spokesman on Wednesday, the agency had installed 575 tube-wells and almost 400 filtration plants have been installed on these tube wells.

He said filtration plants on tube wells had been installed so that people could be provided clean water.

He further said that more 125 filtration plants were being installed in the provincial capital which would be operational by the end of March.

The WASA is making efforts to ensure the provision of clean water to citizens. Spokesman said the WASA was providing water to citizens after obtaining it from the depth of 700 to 800 feet from underground.