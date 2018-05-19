PTI’s ‘disinfomation’ cell photoshopped my picture, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) disinformation cell photoshopped my picture by reversing it to create doubts whether the bullet had hit my right or left arm, tweeted Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday.

Ahsan Iqbal was referring to a picture doing the rounds on social media in which he could be seen with a bandage draped around his left arm instead of the right, where he had been shot.

The interior minister said that the photo had been reversed by PTI’s cell to create doubts whether the shooting had even taken place or not.

“There should be some norms of human value which must be maintained,” he wrote in the tweet.

Ahsan Iqbal was discharged from Services Hospital a couple of days ago. He was shot earlier this month by a 21-year-old TLYR member named Abid Hussain.

The interior minister was attacked while he was attending a corner meeting in his Narowal constituency.