Over 122,717 applications received under Govt Hajj Scheme

Islamabad

The designated banks have so far received 122,717 Hajj applications , including 71,730 of men and 50,987 of women, under the Government Hajj Scheme. According to an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, some 723 applications were received from the applicants of age group of 80 to 90 years, including 463 of males and 260 females. Some 46 applicants fell in the category of 90 to 100 years, including 23 males and 23 females. Only eight applicants, including four men and women each, belonged to the age group of over 100 years age.

The official said the highest number of applicants, 33,012, belonged to the age group of 50 to 60 years of age. It included 18,177 males and 14,835 females. This year total 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims, including 120,000 under the Government Hajj Scheme and 59,210 under Hajj under the Private Hajj Scheme, are scheduled to perform the Hajj,.

The banks, including Habib Banks Limited; United Bank Limited; National Bank of Pakistan; Muslim Commercial Bank; Allied Bank Limited; Agriculture Development Bank Limited.—APP