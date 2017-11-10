1,214 girls’ schools non-functional in Sindh

Karachi

The Sindh Assembly Thursday was informed that the total number of girl schools in Sindh are 6868 out of which 5654 are functional, 1,214 are non-functional, and 28144 schools are co-education where girls are also enrolled. This was stated by Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar during questions and answers session on the Sindh Assembly floor. The session, earlier, started with the recitation of Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Deputy Speaker Syeda Shehla Raza in the chair.

The minister giving details of the girl schools said that there are nine schools in Hyderabad region, six in Karachi, five in Larkana, three in Mirpurkhas, three in Shaheed Benazirabad and three in Sukkur region. Replying to a question, he said that there are total 45447 schools in the province and out of which 593 are under the control of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) as per annual census 2015-16.

To another question, he said that the construction work on the new building of government girls middle Khadhan has been started by the works and services department Badin which was damaged during the flood of 2011. Replying to a question regarding non-payment of salaries to recruited teachers during 2012 and 2013, the minister said that all teachers recruited through test conducted by the National Testing Servie (NTS) are getting their salaries. Later, budget execution fourth quarterly report June 30, 2016-17 was also laid in the assembly.—APP