1200KM water distribution network to be replaced: Murad

Water shortage in Karachi

Special Correspondent

Water shortage in the metropolis is not as acute as is being propagated, but the actual problem lies with the 80 to 100 years old distribution network, says Chief Minister Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. He was presiding over a follow up meeting for the provision of safe drinking water in the province.

The CM said, the bureaucracy of KW&SB and the local government has been misguiding the politicians from last many years and the politician believes in their miscalculations. “I am a professional engineer, you cannot misguide me, and he told the KW&SB officials and said that the actual problem is inefficient distribution system which the water board has been concealing under the wrap of water shortage,” he pointed.

Murad said actual problem is rusted, defective, old and contaminated distribution network. On this, Minister Local Government Jam Khan Shoro informed him that there is a need of 1200-Km long water supply network in the city. Its replacement would cost around Rs200 billion. He directed the local government minister to prepare a plan to replace the old distribution system.

“I would suggest you (local government) collect area-wise data of the water supply lines laid there and then start replacing the oldest one in the first phase and then go on replacing them in phases,” he said, Minister Local Government Jam Khan Shoro said that HESCO has demanded of water board to pay Rs6 billion for the supply of 50 MW electricity to the pumping stations of K-IV project at Kinjhar Lake.

On this, Murad Ali Shah intervened and said when KW&SB is going to pay Rs6 billion for 50 MW power and transmission line why it is not going to install its own LNG-based or wind power plant of 50 MW. The funds are available for K-IV. “I would suggest that KW&SB install own power plant of 50 MW. The chief minister also directed the divisional commissioners to plan water supply schemes from River Indus for the cities which are located on or along with the embankment area.