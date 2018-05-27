12,000 policemen perform security duty

Staff Reporter

Security has been tightened in the provincial capital to provide protection to mosques, in addition to maintaining law and order situation.

A spokesman for police said that more than 12,000 policemen were deployed outside mosques, important markets, bazaars and all public and private sensitive buildings during Ramadan to avoid any untoward incident across the provincial metropolis.

He said that snipers have also been performing their duties on the rooftops of highly sensitive mosques in the city. However, all SPs have been directed to conduct visits in their respective areas for reviewing security arrangement.

The policemen would ensure patrolling in their respective beats besides implementation of security plan at religious sites, markets, bazaars and other public places including offices, he added.

He said that the administrations of the mosques have been asked to set up walkthrough gates, use metal detectors, CCTV cameras and four to five private security guards besides maintaining lights inside and outside the mosques.

The policemen have been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and activities.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police also claimed to have put in place special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular activities on the city roads during Ramadan.

Additional traffic officials, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have been deployed to maintain traffic flow in the city. The traffic wardens have also been assigned special duties in the vicinity of all leading mosques during Taraveeh prayers.