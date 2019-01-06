12,000 enterprises benefited from CCPIT’s services

Beijing

China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) had served 12,000 enterprises via its 11 service centers in pilot free trade zones (FTZs) in 2018, said CCPIT head Gao Yan.

These services include holding or co-hosting training lectures, conferences and forums, Gao told an annual work conference of the CCPIT. More than 17,260 people benefited from those activities, she said. The CCPIT service centers also made progress in information infrastructure projects, and an FTZ information distributing and management system was set up last year.

The system has been connected with the Xinhua Silk Road Database and the CCPIT’s trade friction warning platforms for better information service, according to Gao.

The CCPIT had also explored new service types by helping local governments in inviting investments, setting commercial legal service windows and organizing overseas business trips, Gao said.—APP

