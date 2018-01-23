1,200-metre excavation work on OLMT at GPO site completed

Staff Reporter

The civil, mechanical and electrical work on Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) at General Post Office (GPO) under-ground station is continuing round-the-clock and 1,200-metre of 1,780 metres excavation work has been completed.

Talking to media project director of Package-1, Hammad-ul-Hasan said on Monday that remaining work on 580 metres would be started soon.

He said that on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, speed of work has been expedited further.

He said that more than 89 per cent overall work on Package-1 has been completed. Hammad-ul-Hasan said that all departments were working as a team on the project as we had to complete this project at the earliest by working day and night. He said that the Punjab CM during his recent visit to the site, has ordered for arranging the best horticulture work around the project sites.