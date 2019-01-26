12-year burnt alive as house catches fire

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Four sustained severe burnt wounds due to explosion caused by gas leakage on Friday, whereas a 12 year old boy got burnt alive.

According to details, four people of a single family along with neighbors who reached out for help, sustained burn wounds, however 12 year old boy lost his life due to severe burn injuries as fire erupted in the house due to gas leakage in Gulzar pur.

Roof and wall of the house collapsed after the fire got erupted. Rescue team 1122 arrived at the house and rescued those, who were trapped under the debris of the burnt house.

Injured were moved to Traunma Centre whereas, four of the injured who sustained severe burn wounds were moved to Lahore in a critical condition.

