12 Yatris killed in Kishtwar road mishap

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a vehicle carrying Machail Yatra pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in the Dool area in Kishtwar district. At least 12 Machail Yatra pilgrims lost their lives in the road accident took.

“Another major accident in Kishtwar, a vehicle carrying Yatries to Machail Mata rolled down in river Chenab 28 kilometres from Kishtwar towards Padder, 5 years child lone survivor, about dozen feared dead,” Police chief SP Vaid tweeted.

“11 dead bodies recovered from accident spot, injured 5 years old baby shifted to hospital,” he added.

This was the second accident in the area in less than 24 hours. seven people, including a policeman, were killed and 12 others injured after landslide hit a passenger vehicle on Doda-Kishtwar highway.—KMS

