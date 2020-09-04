12 wind power projects to be completed by year-end: Imtiaz Shaikh

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikhhas said 12 project, producing 650 megawatts electricity from wind in Sindh province, would be completed by the end of this year. He expressed these views in the statement released here on Friday. The speedy work is being carried out on the projects of Wind corridor Jhampir and Jamshoro, he said. There is no need of fuels for generating the electricity from wind; he said adding it is way of producing cheaper and environment-friendly electricity. Sindh province has capability to resolve the issue of energy crisis in the country, the Sindh minister said. Earlier, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh had appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to give permission to the Sindh government to initiate projects for generating electricity so that the power crisis in the country may be resolved. Shaikh said that there were several corridors in Sindh that could provide cheap electricity, but the Centre was ignoring these projects. He said that the federal government was creating hurdles in these projects which could generate power on cheaper rates. The minister warned that if permission was not given by the federal government, they would go to the court and that could be a problem for the Centre.