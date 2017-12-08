12 SHOs transferred

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Various Police Station House Officers (SHO’s) have been transferred while most of them sent to police lines on Thursday, the Senior Police Officer (SSP), Syed Muhammad Ashfaq Anwar Shah told mediamen.

The detail of transfer posting was as under: SHO Bagnotar, Cadet Muhammad Nawaz has been deputed as SHO Nawanshehr, while SHO Mirpur, Sardar Rafiq was transferred later deputed at Police Station Bagnotar, SHO Police Station Mangal Abdul Ghafoor deputed at Mirpur Police Station, while Sub Inspector, previously sent to police line, Shehr yar Khan posted as SHO Mangal Police Station, SHO police station Lora, Haroon Khan, posted as SHO, P.S. Havelian, while SHO Havelian Tariq Khan was deputed at P.S.Nara, SHO Nara police station, Saeed Khan was sent to police line, Sub Inspector, Wajid has been sent as SHO Lora while earlier he was in police line.