12 policemen martyred as ‘suicide blast’ targets Swat CTD police station

ISLAMABAD – At least 12 policemen were martyred and over 40 injured in reportedly a suicide attack on a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat’s Kabal, police said on Monday.

Police and rescue officials reach the blast site and started the rescue service. Soon after the incident, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan put security on high alert throughout the province.

🚨 At least 10 people have been killed after multiple explosions went off in a counterterrorism office in Northwest Pakistan. Police chief has said it was not yet clear what caused the explosion, or whether it was a militant attack.#swatblast #Pakistan @DrAliceJEdwards @UN_HRC… pic.twitter.com/1LCguEa89X — Hifza🇵🇰🇨🇦 (@AndPakistani) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the provincial health department has imposed a state of emergency at hospitals in Swat and surrounding cities.

#swatblast occurred outside the counterterrorism police station, injuring several individuals. Tragic day in #Swat as innocent lives are lost to senseless violence. We must stand together in condemning these cowardly attacks.#سوات pic.twitter.com/pGmSJVhEgr — Zartaj Rathore (@RathoreZartaj) April 24, 2023

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam Wazir confirmed 10 dead bodies and 53 injured including eight critical of the counter-terrorism department police station bomb blast at Kabal were received by different hospitals in Swat.

The Secretary of Health in a statement here said that leaves of all healthcare staff have been cancelled and hospitals of district Swat were kept in a high alert position to respond to the situation that emerged after the bomb blast at CTD Station at Kabal.

The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared a health emergency in district Swat and kept all the hospitals on red alert.

The Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar was also put on high alert to cope with emergencies.

He said that all staff in Swat was directed to report to their duty stations while the regional blood centre in Swat was mobilized to provide blood and blood products immediately to the hospitals.

He said medicines have been pooled-up to all the hospitals across Swat and all medics and paramedics plus auxiliary staff was available and well-equipped to provide relief to the victims.

He said that ICUs and Critical Care Units of Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital (SGTH) Saidu Sharif were put on red alert position with all the needed medicine and machines availability ensured.

Aslam Wazir directed all the District Health Officers and medical superintendents to keep a good buffer of medicine and commodities at the respective health facilities under their jurisdiction and to respond well to any untoward situation.