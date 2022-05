Gujranwala: In an unfortunate accident, 12 people were killed while 8 others were injured when two vans collided with a bumper parked beside a road in Kot Ladha at Hafizabad road.

According to Rescue 1122, the fatal accident occurred in the early hours of Friday. Those who got injured were shifted to nearby hospitals where they were receiving medical treatment. Reports also suggest that the condition of some of the injured was critical.

