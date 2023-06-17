12 Pakistanis among survivors in migrant boat that capsizes off Greek coast

ISLAMABAD – At least 12 Pakistanis have been identified among survivors as another boat carrying illegal migrants off the coast of Greece capsized.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 12 Pakistanis were identified among the survivors, but the number and identity of nationals have not been verified.

MOFA spokesperson said there are no official numbers and identities of Pakistani nationals among the deceased who lost their lives in the tragic incident. A statement by Foreign Office said, “Pakistan Mission in Greece under the leadership of Ambassador Aamar Aftab remains in contact with the local authorities for identification and recovery of Pakistani nationals among the deceased and providing relief to the survivors.”

It said the Pakistani mission remains in contact with local authorities in Greece for identification process of recovered bodies, confirming that the identification process will take place through DNA-matching with close family members.

MoFA spokesperson requested families of passengers to contact Pakistan Mission in Greece.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Mission in a European county remained in contact with the local authorities for the identification and recovery of Pakistani nationals.

It has been learnt that hundreds are missing from a migrant boat and a large number of women and children were among those missing. The migrant boat was carrying up to 750 people that overturned.