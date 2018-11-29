12 outlaws held with weapons, narcotics

The Islamabad Police arrested 12 outlaws, recovered weapons and narcotics during separate actions in different areas of the federal capital on Wednesday. In line with the directives to IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers, all officials of the Islamabad Police have accelerated their efforts.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and Shahzad Town police nabbed Abu Zar Ghafari involved in supplying drugs to the educational institutions and recovered 1.980 kilogram hashish from his possession.

Two accused Asad Khan and Muhammad Faizan were arrested with 20 wine bottles and a 30 bore pistol by Secretariat police. The Kohsar police arrested an accused Sajid Massaih and recovered 15 liter wine from him. Tarnol police arrested three accused Zeeshan, Zahid Khan and Ramish and recovered 1.115 kilogram hashish, 1.337 kilogram heroin and 10 wine bottles from their possession. The police also arrested accused Muhammad Waqar involved in illegally oil selling. The Ramana police arrested two accused Muhammad Waseem and Wajid and recovered a 30 bore pistol and 110 gram heroin from their possession. Khanna police arrested an accused Khan Muhammad and recovered 10 liter wine from him.

The police confiscated recovered weapons, narcotics and after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started investigation.

Appreciating the performance and vigilance of the Islamabad police officials, SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police so that strict action could be taken against them.—INP

