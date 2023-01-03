12 outlaws arrested; stolen vehicle, drugs and weapons recovered

Islamabad capital police apprehended 12 outlaws from different areas and recovered stolen vehicle, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Asif and recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Sabtain involved in illegal gas filling.

Banigala police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Zaryab Mazhar involved in vehicle lifting and recovered a stolen vehicle.

Similarly, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Syed Ayat involved in drug paddling and recovered 510 gram hashish from his possession.

Industrial Area police teams arrested two accused namely Parvaiz Khan and Sadiq Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 9mm ammunition from their possession.