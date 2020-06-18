12 national parks to be established across country: Amin Aslam

Staff Reporter

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that within next two weeks, the government will announce “protected area incentive” to establish 12 national parks across the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, he said, “The Prime Minister will announce the programme within two weeks.”

The Adviser said national park service will also be available in these parks. The incentive will be to provide jobs to thousands of people.

The areas would be protected to revive the wildlife in its natural habitat and conserve the rich biodiversity of the unique ecosystem in the Kala Chitta mountain range, he added.

Amin Aslam said that a Green Stimulus Programme had also been launched to provide job opportunities to daily wagers and poor people during coronavirus as per vision of the Prime Minister.

He said under the programme about 84,000 people would be provided jobs in the country.