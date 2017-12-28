12 members of 3 gangs arrested: SP

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested twelve members of three gangs involved in car lifting and recovered two stolen vehicles, five motorcycles,8 mobile phones,10 pistols and around Rs 5 lac from their possession. Superintendent Police(SP) Potohar circle Syed Ali told APP, that special teams comprising the SHO’s of Police Station Taxila, Wah Cantt and Saddar Wah were constituted to arrest the criminal gangs involved in various crimes.

Taxila police arrested the Sherazi gang including Muhammad Imran, Sheraz Ahmed, Hamza Azhar and Chan Zeb and recovered one motorcycle ,four pistols and amount of Rs 350,000 from their custody ,he told.

Wah Cantt police arrested Shah Ali Haider gang including its members Syed Shah Ali Haider,Nasir Khan, Subhanullah,Asmat Ullah and Khurram Kamal and recovered one vechile,4 pistol,4 motorcycles,8 mobiles and 4 laptop from their custody.

While Saddar Wah police nabbed Jhalla gang including its members Shabbir Jhalla, Nadeem Ahmed and Adnan and recovered one stolen car,2 pistol and Rs 125,000 lac from them. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.—APP