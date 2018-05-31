12 lawbreakers including one-wheeler netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 12 lawbreakers including a one-wheeler besides recovering seven liters liquor, 12 pistols 30 bore with 158 rounds, a motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, RA Bazar police held Muhammad Ali for having seven liters liquor. Mandra police rounded up Nabeel and recovered five pistols 30 bore with 125 rounds from his possession. Other accused were sent behind the bars for carrying illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, New Town police nabbed a youngster namely Usama who was involved in one-wheeling and rash driving.—APP