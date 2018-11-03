12 killed in road accidents

Our Correspondents

Khuzdar/Shikarpur/Chichawatni

At least seven people died and 19 others were injured in collision between passenger coach and a truck here on Saturday, police said. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar the accident took place at National Highway in Zava area of Khuzdar where a Karachi bound over speeding passenger coach coming from Quetta collided with a truck.

As a result of collision, seven people died on the spot while 19 others were critically wounded. The bodies and injured were shifted to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar and an emergency was declared in the hospital. Many among the injured were stated to be in critical condition. Most of the deceased and injured of the accident belonged to Hindu community. The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.

Meanwhile, our correspondent from Shikarpur reported that a mother and her daughter were killed while four women members of same family and Qingqi Rickshaw drive sustained profound injuries in a collision took place between Qingqi Rickshaw and Truck at Sukkur-Shikarpur national highway, in the precinct of Hamayoon Police Station, some 35 kilometers off from here on Saturday.

According to reports, a fast moving Truck hit a stationary Qingqi Rickshaw from backside at national highway, which resulting a mother identified as Ms Nasreen Begum, of 55, and her daughter identified as Ms Seema, of 28, were killed on the spot while Ms Sanam, Ms Rukia, Ms Marvi all of by caste Solangi, inhabitant of Jacobabad district, and Qingqi Rickshaw driver sustained grave wounds.

Rescue team transported the injured and dead bodies to nearby hospital for treatment and postmortem examination, but the heirs of deceased moved the bodies to Jacobabad District Hospital for postmortem while injured were also referred to Jacobabad hospital after providing medical treatment where the condition of injured was said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Chichawatni that at least three people died in a dreadful road accident here on Saturday, police said. The accident took place at Chichawatni-Okanwala Bangla link road when an over speeding tractor trolley knocked down a motorcycle carrying three people. All the three motorcycle riders died on the spot in the accident and the driver of the tractor trolley escaped the scene of the accident.

Share on: WhatsApp