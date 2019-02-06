12 held with arms, narcotics, other valuables

Staff Reporter

At least 12 outlaws including a woman were arrested, arms, drugs and other valuables recovered during separate actions in different areas of the metropolis on Tuesday.

According to details, the Sachal, Paposh Nagar, Korangi, Dawks and Lyari police conducted operations against the criminals in jurisdiction of concerned police stations.

During separate actions, 12 outlaws were apprehended with arms, looted valuables, stolen bikes, looted valuables, huge quantity of gutka, other narcotics and smuggled Iranian diesel.

The police confiscated the recovered arms, drugs and other valuables and after registering separate cases against the detainees at respective police stations have started investigation.

