12 dead, 840 injured in 724 RTCs

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 724 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 12 people died, whereas 840 were injured. Out of this, 469 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 297 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals. The majority (69%) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the number of road traffic crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 342 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians, and 391 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 137 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 148 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Multan with 82 victims and at third Faisalabad with 53 RTCs and 62 victims.

The details further reveal that 852 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 698 males & 154 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 166 were under 18 years of age, 458 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 228 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 617 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 54 motorcars, 22 vans, 08 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 87 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.