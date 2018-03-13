12 dead, over 20 injured in road mishaps

Lasbela/Khuzdar

At least 12 people died and more than 20 others injured in separate road accidents in various districts of Balochistan on Monday. Rescue sources said that a passenger coach collided with car near Bela in tehsil Hub of Lasbela district of Balochistan. Six people died in the collision while several others injured who were rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, an over speeding passenger bus fell into a gorge after hitting a car near Wadh area in Khuzdar. Six people died in the accident while several others were injured who were shifted to local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile it is reported that a merciless man gunned down nephew and injured his own son over domestic disputes here on Monday. Police arrested the accused. Police said that accused hailing from Burewala after exchange of hot words with family members opened indiscriminate fire at them.

As a result of firing, a young nephew of the accused was killed on the spot while his son sustained bullet wounds. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police arrested the accused with murder weapon and after registering a case against him have started the investigation.—INP