12 dead, 11 injured in two road accidents

Our Correspondent

Sehwan/Lodhran

Twelve persons were killed in two different road accidents in Sehwan and Lodhran on Saturday.

At least eight people of a family died and two others were injured in collision between a van and truck here Friday-Saturday midnight, police said.

An over speeding van carrying 10 people belonging to same family from Jamshoro to Karachi collided with a truck near Sehwan.

Eight people died on the spot in the accident while eight others were injured. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The bodies of deceased were transported to Karachi on Saturday morning where they were laid to rest in Malir graveyard.

In another accident, four people died and three including a woman and child were injured in collision between motorcycles in Lodhran on Saturday, police said. While trying to overtake each other, two motorcycles collided near Adda Parmat area of Lodhran. Four people including two youth belonging to Abdullahpur died on the spot.

Share on: WhatsApp