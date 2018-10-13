12-day anti-measles drive inaugurates in Balochistan

Quetta

A 12-day anti-Measles drive was formally inaugurated in Balochistan on Saturday. Governor Balochistan Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai inaugurated the campaign by vaccinating children at Governor House in Quetta, Radio Pakistan reported.

On this occasion, Provincial Secretary Health apprised the Governor that more 2.14 million children up to five year of age would be administered anti-measles vaccination during the drive. The Governor directed the concerned authorities to make anti-Measles drive a successful. Later, the Governor distributed gifts among the children gifted by Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Tank that the District Administration and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Saturday arranged a walk to create awareness among people regarding measles. The walk started from Deputy Commissioner Office and culminated at Dera Press Club. Deputy Commissioner, Shahrukh Ali, EPI Coordinator, Dr. Tufail Sherani, District Health Officer, Dr. Umar Shah and large number of people belonging to cross section of society participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that aim of the walk was to create awareness among people about the adverse effects of disease on human health. He urged public to support government in its efforts measles adding all the necessary arrangements had been taken to achieve the targets of twelve-day anti-measles campaign starting from October 15.

He said that 87 teams had been constituted to inculcate 69000 children residing in 16 union councils of Tank. He informed that 15 teams have also been constituted for 7050 children of Jadola Sub-Division.

The Deputy Commissioner Multan Mudassir Riaz Malik would inaugurate the anti-measles 12-day drive on October 15 here. According to Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority, 630 teams have been constituted, out of which 476 would give vaccine at towns.—APP

