12 civilians, 6 cops injured in Shopian grenade attack

Srinagar

Police on Monday said that 18 persons were injured when militants lobbed a grenade at Batapora, Tahab areas of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police spokesperson said the grenade exploded inflicting injuries to several civilians and few policemen.

He said the grenade exploded along the roadside amid the civilian population.

“Around 12 civilians are reportedly injured in this explosion. A young girl has received critical injuries in this explosion while four policemen also sustained injuries in this incident,” he said.

He said the injured have been shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police has initiated investigation in the instant matter, he added.

The sources in District Hospital Shopian identified the injured policemen as: Inspector Gulzar Ahmad SHO police station Shopian is injured in left leg, Altaf Ahmad (Constable) is injured in left hand, Javid Ahmad (Constable) is injured in left eye, and Nazir Ahmad (policeman) injured in back. Policemen Altaf Ahmad and Javid Ahmad are still in hospital while the rest were discharged from the hospital.

Hospital sources said two women—Farida and Nadiya—were shifted from District Hospital Shopian to Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital for further treatment. Both the injured women are from Shopian’s Sedow area.

Another report says that two Paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade at Tahab village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

A police official said that around 4:45 pm militants lobbed a grenade towards CRPF deployed in Tahab Chowk, leaving two forces personnel injured.

Earlier today, 16 persons were injured when militants lobbed a grenade at Batapora area of Shopian district.—GK