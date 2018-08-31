12 arrested, bikes recovered

City Reporter

Investigation Police Sadar Division arrested 12 accused of six gangs and recovered seven motorcycles, 44 mobile phones besides illegal weapons. SP Investigation Sadar Rashad Hadyat said this while addressing a press conference at PS Green Town here on Thursday.

He said that In charge Homicide Sabza Zar Circle arrested a woman, Sufia and her paramour, Tanvir, involved in killing her husband Azmat Ali.

In charge Investigation Quaid-e-Azam Industrial estate arrested proclaimed offender Arshad and Khizar besides recovering stolen items.

Sundar and Green Town police arrested Irfan, Amer, Sarfraz, Shahzad, Khalil, Zarar and Nadeem involved in motorcycle theft and mobile snatching besides recovering six bikes, 38 mobile phones and other valuables.

Hanjerwal police also arrested Farooq and recovered a vehicle worth Rs1.8 million. Meanwhile, The FIA Faisalabad on Thursday arrested 15 human smugglers, including three proclaimed offenders, during a crackdown in Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions in the last one week.

According to FIA spokesman, the accused were involved in defrauding people of heavy amounts on the pretext of sending them to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Germany and Canada for employment.

The accused are Amer Saeed, Mst Shagufta Kausar, Mateen Hassan,Iftikhar Ahmad, Nazim Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Sher Muhammad, Abdul Naveed, Qasim Ali, Khaild Mehmood, Ajmal, Nouman Tabbasam, Mian Sajid, Aleem Anjum and Zameer Hussain.

