11th CSR awards, ceremony, summit on Jan 24

55 companies to be conferred CSR Awards

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan’s 55 most prestigious companies with significant contribution for social development through different remarkable projects and activities will be given awards at 11th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to be held on January 24, 2019 at local hotel, Islamabad.

President Azaad Jammu & Kashimir Sardar Masood Khan will be Chief Guest in CSR Award ceremony. Zobaida Jalal Federal Minister for Defence Production, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Dr. Khalid Maqbood Siddiqui Federal Minister for IT &Zartaj Gul Wazir State Minister for Climate Change will grace the inaugural session. This event is being organized by National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH).

M. Naeem Quershi, President NFEH said the 11th CSR Summit and Awards is organized to pay tribute to dignitaries and legends of our country who made an exceptional difference in the service of humanity which is not only example for people of Pakistan but for the whole world.

He added, all award winning companies have played a vital role in empowerment of society in the field of education, health, environment, socio-economic development, welfare projects for under privileged and under-served masses of the country.

The awards will be given after duly selection of jury members who are renowned personality of the corporate sector including Mirza Ishtiaq Baig and Brig. Aslam.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Pak Arab Oil Refinery Limited, Crown Group of Companies, The Searle Company Limited, SICPA Ink Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, Deewan Cement, Thar Foundation, HAMDARD Pakistan, Engro Foods Limited and Mari Petroleum Company Limited are among the major sponsors of the event.

Besides Companies, NGOS will showcase their various activities and projects in the CSR Gallery. companies selected for outstanding CSR activities are Archroma Pakistan Limited, Airwaves Media Pvt Ltd, Atlas Honda Limited, BAHRIA FOUNDATION, BERGER PAINTS PAKISTAN LIMITED, Bestway Cement Ltd, Burhan Gas, CHINA SOUTH EAST ASIA INVESTMENT LIMITED, Crown Group, Dewan Cement Limited, DP World Karach, Dr. Essa Laboratory &Daignostic Centre, Engro Foods Limited, Engro Foundation, EMC Waste Management Company Pvt Ltd, FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LTD, Fauji Cement Company Ltd, FFC Energy Limited, HAMDARD Pakistan, Hashoo Foundation, THE Hub Power Company Limited, INDUS MOTOR COMPANY, Javedan Corporation, K-Electric, Kold Kraft Refrigerator Pvt Ltd, Kohat Cement Company Limited, Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group, Lucky Tex Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, MADINAH GROUP OF INDUSTRIES, MADINAH FOUNDATION, Mari Petroleum Company Limited, Mariam Ali Mohammad Tabba Foundation, Mehmood Trust – Islamabad, Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, National Security Printing Company, NESTLE PAKISTAN, Oil and Gas Development Company, Pak-Arab Refinery Limited, Pakistan Cables Limited, PatelHospital, PHILIP MORRIS PAKISTAN LTD, Premier Cables Pvt Ltd, ROOTS INTERENATIONAL SCHOOL, Roots School System, Sadaqat Limited, Sicpa Inks Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited etc.

