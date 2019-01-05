11th annual Hindu combined marriages ceremony on January 6

staff reporter

Pakistan Hindu Council is organizing 11th annual combined marriages ceremony at Railway Ground Karachi on Sunday, 6th January.

Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, in a press statement issued on Friday, told that this year 80 Hindu couples will enter the wedlock in a colorful cultural ceremony.

He further said that many prominent dignitaries, belonging to different walks of life, are also invited to bless the couples.

According to Dr Ramesh, strong social bonds are developed among the participants on this occasion as they celebrate their big day in a joint gathering. Pakistan Hindu Council, on the occasion, will also provide financial support to the newly-wed couples so that they can start their matrimonial life with honor and dignity.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani further said that such combined marriages ceremonies would also play pivotal role for projecting the positive image of Pakistan on international level.

While urging media to ensure due coverage, he said that: “We want to show international community that Non-Muslim minorities are enjoying full freedom to organize and participate socio-religious ceremonies.”

